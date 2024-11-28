Federal cabinet 'backs governor's rule in PTI-led KP'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has "backed a suggestion to impose governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", blaming Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led administration for sponsoring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's "attacks on the Centre using provincial resources", sources told Geo News.

The KP chief executive had been leading the PTI's protests seeking the release of its incarcerated former premier Khan and independence of judiciary on the frontline, which caused unrest in the federal capital and adjoining cities, drawing criticism from the ruling coalition over the alleged use of state machinery.

This recommendation was tabled by Federal Minister Amir Muqam, seeking strict action against the PTI, during the federal cabinet's session that was backed by a "majority of members".

It stated that the KP government "gave a reason for the governor's rule by invading the Centre twice". It also blamed the KP government for using state machinery and employees to "attack the Centre".

The Ministry of Law and the attorney general also gave their opinion to the cabinet members on the recommendations.

The sources close to the federal government revealed on Thursday that a majority of cabinet members — who met with a one-point agenda a day ago — backed the suggestion to impose governor's rule in KP, accusing the province of allegedly patronising the major opposition party's protests against the coalition government.

However, the cabinet decided to consult coalition partners, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as well as stakeholders like the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and the Awami National Party (ANP), before making a final decision.

The development follows the conclusion of the Imran Khan-founded party's much-hyped "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad, which ended abruptly with its top leaders and workers, including its incarcerated founder, booked in eight cases after two days of violent clashes with police.

The charges against them include terrorism, assault on police, violation of Section 144, abduction, and interference in government operations.

Amid speculations of the governor's rule, the KP advocate general office "completed preparations for a legal response" to the federal government.

During a consultative session today, the law officers collected verdicts related to the governor's rule to counter the expected decision from the Centre.

Additional Advocate General Inam Yousafzai told Geo News that there was no reason to impose governor’s rule in KP and vowed that the government would file a case in case of any "illegal" decision taken by the Centre.

"If a government with a public mandate is going in the right direction, then what is the reason for the governor's rule?" questioned the law officer.

"Everything is prepared," said Yousafzai, claiming that the government was fully ready to challenge the decision in court.

ANP rejects governor's rule

The ANP has rejected the imposition of the governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). ANP spokesperson Ehsanullah Khan, speaking on Geo News, stated that such a measure is not a viable solution as it would expire after three months.

He further noted that since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds a majority in the KP Assembly, the governor's rule would not have a significant impact.

Highlighting the alarming rise in political instability, Khan called for meaningful dialogue between the former ruling party and the government to ease political tensions.

Terming the potential governor's rule "malice of the federal government", Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) KP Central Emir Abdul Wasey said the move would be "unconstitutional" and his party would strongly oppose it.

A day ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called for "tough decisions" to rid the country of politics of agitation and ensure stability, referring to the PTI's "final call" protest, which led to closure of roads and educational institutions.

Calling the PTI's movement "sedition", the premier said that the "conspiracy" against the country’s progress and development must be ended at all costs and vowed: "We'll break the hand that wants to damage Pakistan."

The crackdown by law enforcers had dispersed the protesters with KP CM Gandapur and ex-PM's wife Bushra Bibi running back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest protest episode was part of the PTI's months-long efforts to secure Imran Khan's release who has been behind bars in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in various cases for more than a year now.