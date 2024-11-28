Dwayne Johnson expresses his gratitude after 'Moana 2' release

Dwayne Johnson has recently expressed his gratitude for audience’s love on his new movie release, Moana 2.
On November 27, the Red One actor took to Instagram and posted a short video from his car on his way to his home for Thanksgiving celebrations with loved ones.
In the clip, Dwayne said, “Thank you guys so much around the world for enjoying Moana 2.”
“Your reactions to Moana and how you have been experiencing Moana, our culture, our story, our voyage, our music and how you are reacting to all of it is so gratifying,” continued the Black Adam actor.
Elaborating on his personal connection with Moana, Dwayne shared, “Moana is a deep personal connection to me because it’s our Polynesian people, our culture and representation to a global audience.”
“Another reason is the character I played of Maui in the movie was inspired by my grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, who was buried in the Hawaii,” mentioned the Jumanji actor.
Dwayne further said, “Every action and every dialogue I said in the movie was like I am living in my grandfather’s skin.”
Captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Your reactions around the world for MOANA is off the charts wild and deeply humbling at the same time.”
He mentioned, “The spirit of my grandfather forever lives in the character of Maui.”
In the end, Dwayne added, “Love you guys and enjoy the voyage.”
