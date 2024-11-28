IIOJK girl crosses LoC over promise of marriage, arrested in AJK

A representational image showing a bride at a wedding. — AFP/File

A girl hailing from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was arrested in Forward Kahuta for entering Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) illegally and without a visa.

The girl, identified as Fatima, reached AJK after illegally crossing the Line of Control (LoC) over the promise of marriage.

Taking action on reports of the girl’s presence in the area, the police conducted a raid at a house in Kearney Village, took the girl into custody and launched a first information report (FIR) in this regard.

According to police, Fatima reportedly crossed the LoC on November 24 and reached the Poonch district to marry a man of her choice. Meanwhile, Imran — her friend — took the girl to his home.

The girl told the police that Imran works abroad with her brother.

She said that they were in contact with each other via phone. The police also arrested Imran for forcing the girl to cross the LoC and inciting her to marry against the will of her partners.

The local boy’s family, however, approached the magistrate, seeking the release of the couple.

In a similar incident, an Indian woman, Anju, who crossed the borders for love married her Pakistani friend Nasrullah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir after converting to Islam from Hinduism last year.

The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti had confirmed the nikkah of Anju, 35, and Nasrullah, 29, saying that the woman has taken the name of Fatima after conversion to Islam.

The couple had recorded the statement under Section 164, saying they had signed the nikkah on their own will.

Anju had told the court that she willingly came to Pakistan and was very happy here.