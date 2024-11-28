An image showing damaged window of a vehicle after being pelted by stone during PTI's protest in Islamabad. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who were left gutted due to an abrupt end to the party's "do-or-die" protest resorted to targetting the vehicles of party founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapapur.

Several videos have emerged on social media showing PTI workers pelting stones and striking Bushra and Gandapur's vehicles with sticks in frustration.

The protesters had reportedly been assured that the sit-in would continue until the PTI founder’s release. However, the protest abruptly ended following a government crackdown, leaving the workers feeling abandoned as key leaders exited the scene.

The former ruling party's "do-or-die" protest demanding Khan's release culminated with nearly 1,000 supporters being arrested by authorities.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, claiming that at least 20 people lost their lives, has said that the party would approach the courts against the government, the Ministry of Interior, and the interior minister

Meanwhile, Islamabad's police chief, Ali Rizvi, denied that live ammunition had been used during the operation and said that 600 protesters had been arrested in Tuesday's operation, bringing the total since the protest sit-in began on Sunday to 954.

Ragpickers collect scraps from a burnout rally truck used by Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founderImran Khan, near the Red Zone in Islamabad on November 27, 2024. — AFP

He also said weapons, including automatic rifles and tear gas guns, were seized from the protest site.

The former ruling party's latest protest stint has seemingly exacerbated the political polarisation and is likely to add to its woes with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling for tough decisions to rid the country of politics of agitation and ensure stability.

Furthermore, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also decided to table a resolution in the Balochistan Assembly seeking a ban on the Khan-founded party whose protest led to the deaths of multiple law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel.

Commuters ride past a vehicle that was damaged by PTI supporters in Islamabad on November 27, 2024. — AFP

Apart from challenges from the government, the party itself faces internal turmoil, despite KP CM Gandapur's remarks that the sit-in was still on, as PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai has called for an internal investigation while lamenting the leadership's failure to provide clear guidance in the face of the protest fiasco.

'Flat tyre led to change of vehicle'

A video has also surfaced that shows Bushra Bibi moving from her own car to Gandapur's vehicle late Tuesday night.

According to sources, the incident occurred following police action at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

Bushra initially travelled to Sector G-8 in her vehicle before joining Gandapur in his car. The footage also captured two security vehicles accompanying CM Gandapur.

At approximately 11:57 PM, the former first lady was seen boarding the KP CM's vehicle, which then departed from Sector G-8 towards Margalla Road. The convoy later moved to Pir Sohawa Road before heading towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Bushra's sister, Maryam Wattoo, while clarifying the situation has claimed that a flat tyre on Bushra Bibi's car necessitated the vehicle change.

Wattoo explained that Bushra instructed two of her personal guards to follow behind the convoy in another vehicle.

According to Wattoo, Bushra had in fact directed her driver to approach the protesters before leaving.

Nevertheless, the abrupt departure of the leaders, coupled with these events, left PTI workers disheartened and led to a display of anger towards their vehicles.