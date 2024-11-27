PML-N's resolution seeks ban on PTI after 'violence' in Islamabad

Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, and supporters of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attend a rally demanding his release, in Islamabad, November 26, 2024. — Reuters

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will table a resolution in Balochistan Assembly tomorrow (Thursday), seeking a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the party’s "do-or-die" protest that was put off in the wee hours of Wednesday.

PML-N parliamentary leader Saleem Khosa is expected to table the resolution against the former ruling party, which he believes has turned into a "political anarchist" group.

In the resolution — a copy of which is available with Geo News, Khosa claimed that the PTI, which has been at loggerheads with the incumbent government, was responsible for the May 9 events — a reference to the violent protest broke out last year following PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest and saw attacks on public properties including military institutions in many parts of the country.

"Once again, it [the former ruling party] is carrying out violent actions," it stated, noting that PTI's "anarchist agenda" has affected the country's system and every sector, including judiciary, media and the economy.

The resolution further stated that a provincial chief executive’s attempts to open a front against the Centre were tantamount to advancing the anti-state’s power agenda.

Furthermore, it said the KP government’s attempts to attack the Centre, with state machinery, are proof of the non-political agenda of a political party.

He urged the federal government to "ensure a ban on PTI" after the recent violence in Islamabad.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Imran Khan-founded party announced a "temporary suspension" of its "do-or-die" protest following a midnight crackdown by the law enforcers, which effectively dispersed the PTI workers.

The protest was staged against the "illegal" incarceration of PTI founder Imran Khan, other party leaders and workers, "stolen mandate" in February 8 general elections and 26th Constitutional Amendment.

PTI says that eight of its members were killed in the stand-off with the law enforcers, while government officials say that three Rangers personnel were martyred along with two other police personnel.

The latest protest episode was part of the PTI's months-long efforts to secure Khan's release who has been behind bars in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail in various cases for more than a year now.