Angelina Jolie secures major win against Brad Pitt in legal battle

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016

Angelina Jolie’s ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt over their former winery has taken a dramatic turn.

A judge ruled on Nov. 25 that Pitt must hand over documents, including emails and texts, which Jolie’s lawyer claims could expose abuse allegations, cover-ups, and lies on Pitt’s part, per People.

Paul Murphy, Jolie’s attorney, called the documents “crucial evidence,” asserting they could shed light on the harm Pitt allegedly caused to Jolie and their children.

Murphy further reiterated that Jolie “never wanted any of this,” adding, "She never pressed charges, she left all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place… She wants this to end, the children want this to end.”

Murphy suggested that Pitt should focus on his family instead of lawsuits, asserting that “If he does not, Angelina will defend herself in court by presenting the evidence necessary to demonstrate that Pitt’s allegations are demonstrably false.”

The legal dispute stems from Jolie’s sale of her stake in Château Miraval, the winery they co-owned, to the Stoli Group in 2022. Pitt filed a lawsuit, claiming the sale violated their agreement not to sell without mutual approval. Jolie, however, argues she attempted to sell it back to Pitt, but he demanded an NDA, which her team alleges would have silenced her about his alleged abuse.

The accusations trace back to a 2016 private flight, where Pitt was reportedly abusive while intoxicated. Days later, Jolie filed for divorce.

Though authorities cleared him after an investigation, Jolie’s filings allege a pattern of prior abuse.

The former couple, who were declared legally single in 2019, share six children, some of whom have distanced themselves from Pitt.