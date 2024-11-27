 
Wednesday November 27, 2024
National

PM Shehbaz urges 'strict measures' after PTI protest 'rattled economy'

Premier says "tough decisions" required to rid the country of "dharna" politics and bring stability

By Web Desk
November 27, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses cabinet meeting after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calls off protest in Islamabad on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for taking “strict measures” after the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) put off its much-hyped protest in Islamabad that "rattled" the country’s economy.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.