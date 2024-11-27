PM Shehbaz urges 'strict measures' after PTI protest 'rattled economy'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses cabinet meeting after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calls off protest in Islamabad on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for taking “strict measures” after the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) put off its much-hyped protest in Islamabad that "rattled" the country’s economy.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.