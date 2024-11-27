Chinese military commander commends Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism resolve

General Zhang Youxia, Chairman of China's CMC with COAS General Asim Munir at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada at GHQ in Rawalpindi, November 27, 2024. — ISPR

Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), General Zhang Youxia, praised the Pakistan Army for its resolve and professionalism in its ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The remarks were made during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The top Chinese military official visited the GHQ along with a high-level delegation, the ISPR mentioned, where he reiterated China's determination to further strengthen this enduring relationship.

At first, COAS Munir and CMC Chairman Youxia held a one-on-one meeting, which was followed by delegation-level discussions.

The engagements focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

General Munir underscored the enduring and all-weather nature of Pakistan-China relations, emphasising their foundation of mutual trust and cooperation.

The army chief affirmed that this historic partnership has withstood the test of time and is poised to grow further.

The COAS also thanked Chinese leadership for standing firmly with Pakistan, irrespective of changes in the international and regional environment.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, General Youxia laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, paying homage to Pakistan’s martyrs. He was accorded a warm reception, including a guard of honour presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.