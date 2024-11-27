US lawmakers express 'solidarity, support' for PTI protesters

PTI supporters march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities at Hasan Abdal in Punjab on November 25, 2024. — Reuters

In the wake of latest violence-marred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led protest in Islamabad, a number of United States' lawmakers have expressed solidarity and support for the PTI workers who had marched onto Islamabad seeking party founder Imran Khan's immediate release.

Taking to social media platform X, US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said: "The brutal repression of protesters in Pakistan and growing political violence is an attempt to suppress democracy and human rights [....] I stand with the brave Pakistanis who are rising up and protesting for change".

The congresswoman's remarks came as the PTI called off its "do-or-die" protest — which resulted in the martyrdom of at least four Rangers personnel along with multiple policemen — after the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) launched a crackdown to successfully disperse the crowd.

The former ruling party, too, claimed that eight of its workers were martyred during the protest.

The latest protest episode was part of the PTI's months-long efforts to secure Khan's release who has been behind bars in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail in various cases for more than a year now.

The party, for quite some time, has reportedly been lobbying in Washington to garner support and secure the former prime minister's release.

Reacting to the latest political turmoil in Islamabad, Congressman Greg Casar condemned the violence and opined that the demonstration should be allowed to continue.

"Thousands of Pakistanis are protesting for democracy and are being met with violent repression. I am hearing reports that the government is using live fire and tear gas against protesters [....] I condemn this violence and urge the government to allow these protests to continue peacefully," he said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Representative Barbara Lee underscored the freedom of speech and protest peacefully and said: "I stand with pro-democracy advocates in Pakistan as they fight for justice and human rights."

Her remarks were echoed by her colleague Representative Summer Lee who said: "I am moved by the bravery demonstrated by the Pakistani people as they protest for electoral integrity, and judicial fairness."

"I condemn any violent suppression of them exercising their fundamental rights. Everyone deserves to speak out and demand democracy," the lawmaker added.

Furthermore, Congressman Brad Sherman — while recalling his role in the October 23 letter by over 60 US lawmakers to US President Joe Biden for Khan's release — said that the PTI founder's supporters had a right to peacefully demonstrate.

"This is not the way to enforce law and order," said Khalilzad while seemingly referring to the LEAs' crackdown against protesters.

This is not the first time that US lawmakers have directly or indirectly reacted to Pakistan's internal political situation.

A policeman fires rubber bullets to disperse PTI supporters in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. — AFP

The recent protest even warranted a reaction from the US State Department spokesperson who had earlier called for restraint from both sides while urging Islamabad to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Earlier this month, 46 members of the US Congress wrote to President Biden to advocate for the immediate release of the PTI founder — making it the second time US lawmakers had reached out to the president on this issue.

Amnesty calls for protesters' release

Meanwhile, in line with the US lawmakers' statements, Amnesty International has said that the LEAs used "unlawful and excessive force including tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets against PTI protesters".

"Even if protests become non-peaceful, the authorities must respect and ensure the protesters’ rights to life and freedom from torture and other ill-treatment," said the rights group while reminding Islamabad of its obligation to provide an enabling environment for the protesters under international human rights law.

Underscoring severe restrictions on assembly, movement and mobile and internet services as well as arbitrary detentions of thousands of protesters across the country, it urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent arbitrary deprivation of life and ensure effective accountability for any unlawful use of force.

"Amnesty urges the government to ensure that the right to freedom of peaceful assembly is respected and protected. Those detained solely for exercising their right to peaceful assembly must be released immediately," read the statement issued by the rights watchdog.