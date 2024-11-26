President, PM decry killing of security personnel in Islamabad

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — MediacellPPP/PID/File

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday denounced the killing of Rangers and police officials by activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

Expressing grief over martyrdom of the security personnel in the tragedy, they prayed for the victims' ranks to be elevated in the hereafter and for the bereaved families to have the strength to endure the loss.

The prime minister, in his statement, directed the authorities concerned to identify the perpetrators and take them to task and extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured security personnel.

"Attacking the police and Rangers in the name of so-called peaceful protests is condemnable," the premier mentioned.

The "anarchist group", he said, is deliberately targeting the law enforcement agencies who are deployed to maintain peace in the city.

They have destroyed the lives of the families of the martyred security personnel, the prime minister said.

He said that the anarchist group was accountable to the innocent children and families of the security personnel martyred on the day as well as on Monday.

"The anarchist group does not want revolution, but bloodshed. This is not a peaceful protest, it is extremism. Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed."

"Bloodshed for nefarious political purposes is unacceptable and highly condemnable," he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the entire nation paid tribute to the martyred Rangers and police personnel.

Amid escalating violence during the PTI's protest in Islamabad, the federal government has deployed the army in the capital.

The Interior Ministry issued a notification invoking Article 245, allowing the military to assist in maintaining order and deal with the miscreants with an iron hand. The notification also grants the army authority to impose curfew wherever necessary to curb lawlessness.

Sources indicate that security forces have also been authorised to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight.

The decision follows a tragic incident on Srinagar Highway, where PTI miscreants reportedly drove a vehicle into Rangers personnel, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers and injuries to five others, along with two police officers.

According to security officials, the attacks on law enforcement have so far claimed the lives of four Rangers and two police officers.

Over 100 police personnel have sustained injuries, many of whom are in critical condition, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing violence.