Islamabad couple poses in bizarre wedding photoshoot amid PTI protest

Islamabad couple poses in front of the containers amid the ongoing PTI protest in Islamabad. — Screengrab/Intagram/@thetalentstudios

Amid the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, a bizarre wedding couple photoshoot took place in the capital of Islamabad with the bride and the groom posing in front of containers set up by the government.

Wedding couple Khola and Qasim were seen walking and standing as they held each other in front of the vibrant blue and red coloured containers, set up in response to PTI protests sweeping from different areas of the country.

The bride can be seen wearing a stunning white silverish traditional long maxi wedding outfit while the groom donned a grey coloured full suit.

Additionally, the photoshoot was done by a Islamabad based photographer, who uploaded the pictures of the couple on their social media account. The images drew mixed reactions from the netizens. Some admired the couple’s efforts, whereas, some found it uncanny and unconventional.

The caption of the Instagram post pointed towards the paralysed situation in the capital city with school closures and citizens’ frozen movement due to a complete lock down as a result of the protests.

It was indicated that since the whole city was shut down and every place was closed, the couple had to do their photoshoot in front of the containers.

It read: “When you couldnt find any other location on your big day. Since it was all locked up. For Khola & Qasim.”PTI convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now in Punjab, are marching towards Islamabad to protest, demanding the release of their party founder, Imran Khan, among other issues.

Viewing the PTI protests, the government has closed the main arteries with containers and placed barricades on many other roads leading to Islamabad.