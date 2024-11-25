Nicole Kidman gives major hints about taking a break from acting

Nicole Kidman reflects on moving back to Australia: Source

Nicole Kidman has recently dropped major hints about taking a hiatus from acting as she decides to move back to Australia with husband Keith Urban and children.

A source spilled to Woman’s Day, “Nicole and Keith have had their worst year ever, they've barely spent any time together and she's been on her own throughout some of her most distressing times.”

The Bombshell actress experienced a personal tragedy after the death of her beloved mother Janelle in September.

Despite her grief, Nicole had a very busy schedule as she’s filming an upcoming six-part crime series Scarpetta in US, and was also spotted at different red carpets promoting her latest release, Babygirl.

A source claimed that her loved ones expressed their concerns for the actress suffering from a “burnout” who’s dealing with her grief after mother’s demise.

“The big worry on everyone's minds is, how much more of this can she take?” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Nicole is still looking as amazing as always but she's been through so much, and she seems to be dealing with her grief by throwing herself into work.”

“There are times when she sleeps on a plane more than a bed. Everyone's worried about her,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Nicole’s husband Keith is also thinking to step back from touring to support his wife after 10-date Las Vegas residency comes to an end in February 2025.

The couple share two daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.