JI urges national dialogue amid mounting political tensions

Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistans Liaqat Baloch addressing a press conference in the city.

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has called for a national dialogue to address the country's escalating political turmoil as tensions rise between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government.

PTI processions originating from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have moved into Punjab and are inching towards Islamabad. The demonstrators are demanding the release of their party founder, Imran Khan, alongside pressing for other grievances to be addressed.

Meanwhile, the government has fortified the capital by placing containers, while life has been paralysed, not only in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but also in other cities in Punjab.

JI's senior leader Liaqat Baloch, in a statement, has emphasised that the persistent political instability is pushing people away from politics.

Baloch criticised both the coalition government and opposition parties, saying that their approaches to governance and protest politics have failed to inspire public confidence.

"The ineffective methods of both have disillusioned the public and driven them further from political participation," he said.

He further noted that the opposition’s protests are exacerbating economic challenges. Instead of merely complaining about the damage to the economy, the government should focus on finding political solutions, Baloch asserted.

In the context of the ongoing protest, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the country suffers a whopping loss of Rs190 billion daily due to the closure of roads and shutdowns triggered by the opposition's protest calls.

Meanwhile, addressing the security situation in KP, Baloch called on the provincial government to prioritise lasting peace in Parachinar, highlighting the need for urgent measures to stabilise the region.

His remarks come against the backdrop of scores of fatalities in the district which has been marred by a significant surge in violence in recent times.

Kurram, for months, has witnessed deadly tribal clashes which once again sprung up last week leaving dozens dead and wounding several others.

The latest tribal clashes started after gunmen attacked convoys of civilian vehicles on Thursday, killing at least 44.

So far, more than 70 people have lost their lives in the latest wave of violence that has gripped the district.