The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains adamant on holding its "final call" protest after talks with the federal government hit a deadlock with fresh warnings of strict actions against the violators.

Gohar, speaking on the Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, confirmed that he and the interior minister held a contact, however, no discussion was made regarding the postponement of its nationwide demonstration which the party described as a “final call”.

He also denied that the PTI leadership gave any assurance to Naqvi for a final response during their contact.

Commenting on the Islamabad High Court’s order regarding public gatherings in the federal capital, Gohar said that the verdict was “not final” as the PTI was not heard in the case.

Two days ago, the high court had directed the authorities concerned not to allow the PTI to hold its "do-or-die" protest in the federal capital in violation of the newly enacted peaceful assembly law.

The PTI chief categorically said that his party has not struck any deal and emphasised that citizens reserved the right to hold peaceful protests.

He added that dialogue would continue after the release of Khan. However, he, said that their negotiations are not on that level in which they table a demand for the party founder’s release.

Gohar further said that only PTI founder Imran Khan could take back the protest call besides clarifying that the party’s political committee did not mull over deferring its nationwide demonstration.

Last week, incarcerated former premier Khan, who has been behind bars since August last year, gave a call for a nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the 26th Amendment.

On the other hand, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also stated categorically that no negotiations were being held at any level with the Imran Khan-founded party.

Addressing a news conference earlier today, Tarar said that Naqvi, following the IHC orders, contacted Gohar to convey that protests or sit-ins in the federal capital were illegal.

Tarar warned that those participating in violent protests would be arrested and held accountable for any damage, as the government would not tolerate actions jeopardising public safety.

He also warned that officers involved in political activities will face strict action.

The minister said protests are illegal and disrupting public life will have consequences, stressing the government’s commitment to law and order.

He alleged that PTI and the country’s enemies share the same goal of hindering economic progress. He mentioned that Belarus is Pakistan’s close ally, and preparations have been finalised to welcome the president of Belarus in Islamabad.

Responding to another question, he said the Pakistan Army is rendering sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur "shows no concern for law and order".