Security forces gun down three militants in KP

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were "sent to hell" by security forces in two separate engagements in in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 21-22, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the forces in Bara area of Khyber district.

The statement added that during the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, resultantly killing two militants — Haqyar Afridi also known as Khyberay and Gulla Jan.

"In another incident, movement of group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan District," said the ISPR.

It added that troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. "Resultantly, one kharji [terrorist] was sent to hell, while three khwarij got injured."

The statement said Pakistan has consistently been asking interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The military's media wing urged the Taliban government to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, it said.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its border and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," stressed ISPR.

Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in KP and Balochistan since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90% increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with KP and Balochistan accounting for 97% of fatalities.