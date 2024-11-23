Zayn Malik gets support from Gigi Hadid after Liam Payne’s death

Gigi Hadid supported Zayn Malik through Liam Payne's death

Gigi Hadid was there for Zayn Malik.

The model extended her support to ex-boyfriend following the tragic death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

“Gigi reached out to Zayn to offer her condolences after Liam’s passing,” a source told Page Six.

The insider added that the model “was there to listen and offered her support if Zayn needed anything at all or just wanted to talk.”

However, there hasn’t been any official comments by representatives for Hadid and Malik.

Payne passed away on October 16th after falling three stories from his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His former One Direction bandmates, including Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, reunited for the first time in nearly nine years to mourn him at a funeral held in England’s Home Counties on Wednesday.

According to the source, “Gigi and Zayn have had their ups and downs over the years but they’ve come a long way and are on much better terms.” The two have been focused on co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, Khai, and “have been able to get along well.”

Hadid and Malik celebrated their daughter’s fourth birthday together this past September and continue to spend time together as a family.

The former couple, who began dating in 2015, had an on-and-off relationship for six years before welcoming Khai in September 2020.

They officially parted ways one year later but have prioritised maintaining an amicable relationship for their daughter’s sake.