Following a strong backlash from different quarters over Bushra Bibi’s allegations against Saudi Arabia, incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan defended her spouse, saying she didn’t mention the Kingdom at all.

"Bushra’s statement was deliberately taken out of context to draw our brotherly country into a needless controversy," the PTI founder — who remains incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail since August last year — said in a statement issued on his official X handle.

The former first lady, a day earlier, issued a rare video message ahead of PTI’s "do-or-die" protest, accusing Saudi Arabia of being involved in ousting her husband’s government.

She alleged that when the former prime minister went to Madina "barefoot", the then-army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa started receiving "their calls", implying that the Saudi officials had a role in his ouster.

The former first lady claimed that Bajwa was asked, "Who is this person you have brought with you [...] we don’t want such personalities. Since then, they launched a smear campaign against us and started calling Imran a Jewish agent," she alleged.

The statement drew strong backlash from government officials, calling it a "suicide attack" to harm friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

However, Imran rebuffed the government’s impression, saying that he has "excellent relations" with Saudi Arabia.

"When I was attacked in Wazirabad, one of the first calls I received was, through the embassy, from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," he wrote, noting that the Kingdom has always stood by us in difficult times.

Khan was shot in the leg on November 3, 2022, as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election — but it was cut short in Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, the former premier said only two weeks before the PTI-led government was toppled. "We held a very successful OIC foreign minister's conference in Islamabad, which would have been impossible to do had Saudia Arabia not supported and stood with us."

He also claimed that his government was toppled through conspiracies, all orchestrated by former army chief General Bajwa. "I tried to have these investigated through the Chief Justice and General Tariq Khan, but General Bajwa did not allow that to happen."

The PTI founder reiterated that his wife has no connection with politics and she only conveyed his message to the nation regarding the November 24th protest.

Calling November 24 "the day to break free from slavery", he said that the rule of law, constitution, and human rights were suspended in Pakistan, forcing the nation to come out to protest and make sacrifices.

"The nation must decide whether to wear the yoke of slavery like Bahadur Shah Zafar or to adorn the crown of freedom like Tipu Sultan," he added.