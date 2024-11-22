Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur attending an event on November 15, 2024. —Facebook/ @AliAminKhanGandapurPti

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday, just two days ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad.

After hearing arguments in the case pertaining to vandalism and violation of Section 144 in the federal capital, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued an order in this regard.

The ATC started the process on Thursday to declare Gandapur a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence despite numerous summons.

The court said the KP CM's case had been separated from other suspects after declaring Gandapur PO. Whereas, non-bailable arrest warrants for suspects Raja Rashid, Wasiq Qayyum, Faisal Javed and Umer Tanveer have been issued.

Lawyers of all the other suspects, who did not show up, sought exemption for their clients from appearance, but the court declined the plea and cancelled bail bonds of the absentees.

The ATC adjourned further hearing of the case till November 28.

A case with terrorism charges was filed against PTI leaders Gandapur, Faisal, Khurram, and Waqas at the I-9 police station in Islamabad.

The Islamabad ATC order against Gandapur comes ahead of the much-hyped PTI power show in Islamabad, set to take place on November 24 despite strict federal government orders against it.

The KP CM is expected to lead the PTI supporters in the rally.