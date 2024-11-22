Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur. —Facebook/ @pakhtunkhwapolice/ File

PESHAWAR: In light of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government's use of police personnel during the previous protest in Islamabad and the party's call for fresh protest on November 24, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has ordered regional police officers (RPOs) to refrain from participating in political activities.

The RPOs received a letter from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG, instructing them not to get involved in any political activity.

The development emerged on the heels of a warning letter sent to the provincial administration and police by KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

In the letter, addressing the IG, provincial secretaries, commissioners and police officers, it was said that the police and administrative officers should obey only those orders of the political leadership, which were within the constitutional framework.

"You [government functionaries] must all refrain from providing direct or indirect support to any political party or activity, whether through your person, subordinates or the resources at your disposal," the chief secretary told the provincial police and other departments in the letter — a copy of which is available with Geo News.

The development came hours after the Ministry of Interior directed the KP chief secretary to ensure that the provincial administration does not use state machinery.

Through a letter to the KP chief secretary, the interior ministry requested the provincial government to ensure that the "state machinery, equipment, officials, and finances" should not be utilised "for political protest by the political party".

Meanwhile, Chaudhry — in his letter — reminded the public servants of their "solemn duty" to serve the people and uphold the law without "fear, favour, or prejudice".

"As custodians of public trust, we are bound to perform our duties impartially, irrespective of the political landscape," he said, adding: "Our allegiance is to the Constitution and the State, not to any political party or leader."

Chaudhry pointed out that such actions would constitute a grave breach of duty and tarnish the image of public servants for which there will be no leniency. "Any deviation from this principle will be dealt with decisively and shall invite strict legal consequences."

He reminded the public servants that compliance to political leadership is limited only to the execution of lawful orders aligned with the Constitution.

"You are expected to observe a professional code of conduct and uphold political neutrality at all costs," he added.

"We are required to honour the trust reposed in us and dedicate ourselves to building a Pakistan that reflects the towering ideals of its founding fathers; greatness built upon integrity, justice, and an uncompromising commitment to the common good," the letter concluded.

Last week, incarcerated PTI founder Khan, who has been behind bars since August last year, gave a call for a nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the 26th Amendment.

Some reports claimed that the KP government led by the major opposition party has decided to use Rescue 1122 vehicles in the upcoming protest with the party hinting at chances of its protest turning into a sit-in.

It is important to mention here that several Rescue 1122 persons and police officials from KP had been arrested in Islamabad for their participation in the PTI's D-Chowk protest in October, they were later released from Attock jail and received a warm welcome by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur earlier this month.

The government had blamed the PTI-led KP administration for utilising state machinery, finances, and public servants as its “political force” for "attacking" the federal capital in their protests.