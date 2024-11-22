PML-N fumes at Bushra Bibi over claims of Saudi role in Imran Khan’s ouster

(From left) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. — State media/AFP/State media/Files

Political leaders, particularly from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have strongly condemned former first lady Bushra Bibi’s remarks about Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in toppling the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022, stressing that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could go to any length to gain political benefit.

Condemnation from the PML-N leaders came after the PTI founder's better half, in a rare video message issued on Thursday, accused Saudi Arabia of playing a role in toppling the Imran Khan-led government in 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed dismay over the statement, saying, "Targeting Saudi Arabia for political gains is regrettable. The statement reflects a desperate mindset."

He urged political forces to refrain from compromising foreign policy for their objectives, highlighting the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which are based on mutual respect.

"We take pride in Saudi Arabia's journey of progress and prosperity," Dar added, noting that Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Reacting to Bushra Bibi's statement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif denounced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which the minister said has now started using religion for personal gain. The minister added that the former ruling party could go to any length to gain political mileage.

"Now they have started playing the Shariah card," he remarked, criticising the exploitation of religious sentiments to gain political advantage.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari termed the former first lady’s remarks a “suicidal attack” on a friendly Islamic country.

"These troublemakers cannot bring any good to the country," she said, stressing the dangerous implications of such accusations against Saudi Arabia which she described as “a pillar of the Muslim Ummah”.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Atta Tarar condemned Bushra Bibi's statement, pointing out the irony of her accusations against a country where her daughter was married.

"The same country gave them gifts, which Bushra Bibi sold in the black market," he claimed, calling her allegations "extremely filthy."

Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Allama Tahir Ashrafi, dismissed Bushra Bibi's statement as baseless, recalling the respect and generosity shown by Saudi Arabia during Imran Khan's visit to the country.

"I was present during the visit, and General Bajwa was also there. The delegation received great respect in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Ashrafi questioned the basis of Bushra Bibi's claims, asserting that Islamic laws were firmly in place in Saudi Arabia.

“Which Shariah did the PTI founder enact in Pakistan? And, what threat did it pose to Saudi Arabia?” he questioned.

"The real issue is that Saudi Arabia is investing in Pakistan,” Ashrafi said, adding that a certain group is spreading propaganda against the friendly Islamic country.

"This is an attempt to appease the forces hostile to Saudi Arabia," he added.