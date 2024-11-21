Govt eases restrictions as smog improves across Punjab

A view of Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore Fort and a minaret of the Badshahi Mosque, seen amid smog in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2024. — Reuters

The Punjab government announced resumption of outdoor activities on Thursday as the smog situation and air quality improve in province including Lahore.

As per a notification released by the government, outdoor activities and palces including parks — both public and private — historical sites, monuments, museums, sporting events, play lands, exhibitions and festivals have been allowed to resume across Punjab from November 22.

The notification further says that the activities and places mentioned earlier are only allowed to operate until 8pm.

However, the government has requested the citizens to adhere to some rules and regulations such as the usage of masks in open areas, adults 65 years or more old shall avoid “strenuous exercise”, people suffering from heart and lung issues should consult with their doctors before opting for outdoor activities and children aged less than five years should not be allowed in the playgrounds for longer periods.

People wear masks to protect themselves against smog and air pollution while leaving a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan November 13, 2024. — Reuters

The public has been further notified that all marketplaces in the cities of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala will be closed as the clock strikes 8pm while businesses have been allowed to operate on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

However, pharmacies, medical facilities and laboratories, vaccination hubs, petrol pumps and oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery stores, dairy shops, postal and utility services as well as others are exempted from this restriction.

"Large departmental stores may only keep their grocery/pharmacy sections open while all other sections will remain closed,” the notification further reads.

A man uses his mobile phone as he walks on the roof of a building amid smog air pollution in Lahore, Pakistan November 14, 2024. — Reuters

The government has also allowed the deputy commissioner of districts concerned to decide other exemptions “if needed necessary”.

Lahore and other cities of the province were swarmed by a severe smog crisis and the government was forced to take drastic actions, including the closure of schools. The air quality was dangerously poor, leaving residents struggling to breathe.

The provincial government's Environmental Protection Agency had also ordered a complete ban on the people's entry in all parks (public and private), zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and joy/play lands effective November 8, a notification signed by the director general of the agency Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh.