PTI offered to defer Nov 24 protest in exchange for relief, says Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Islamabad in this undated image. — Reuters

Days ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad, incarcerated party founder Imran Khan said that he received an “offer” via top party leaders to postpone his November 24 demostration.

"I was told that everything would be alright if I accepted the offer,” the ousted prime minister said while speaking to journalists in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Imran’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and sister Aleema Khan, on Nov 19, said that the former premier has given a go-ahead to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to hold talks but only with the "powerful quarters" — a reference to the establishment.

Meanwhile, The News reported that two meetings have already been held between the government and the former ruling party’s representatives to discuss the possibility of initiation of dialogue process.

The purpose of these interactions is to talk about the possibility of initiation of a dialogue process. In case the two sides agree to enter into a dialogue process, this would be a major breakthrough.

If it happens in the next few days, it may lead to the calling off of PTI’s November 24 protest march. If those presently engaged in the pre-dialogue consultation process reach a point of agreement for the initiation of formal dialogue process, they will approach their respective topmost leaderships for final approval.

"[I] received an offer via Barrister Gohar and [KP CM] Gandapur to postpone the protest and everything will be alright," Imran said today, adding that he demanded the release of under-trial party leaders, including himself, to "gauge the seriousness of the negotiations".

The ousted premier noted that his demand could be met immediately, but no action was taken. "Talks are an ongoing process but it confirmed that they were not serious," he said, adding that they only want to postpone the protest.

He further said that the incumbent government had a "golden opportunity" to release him a day earlier following the approval of bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He added that the government wanted to "prolong the matter" by implicating him.

The PTI founder also castigated the government for lodging cases against him, saying that the country has been turned into a “banana republic”.

Imran called on the supporters, including lawyers, judges, labourers and civil society, to take to the streets on November 24, vowing that the protest would be held 100%.

"No relief would be possible had the 26th Constitutional Amendment fully implemented,” he said referring to the judicial reforms introduced via recently enacted legislation.

Imran said that they have no option but to protest like a "living nation".

Responding to a question, the former prime minister said: "It has become clear that the one with real power did this all," adding that this whole episode is aimed at conveying the message that they were free to do anything and are above the law.

The former ruling party, for months, has been engaged in a political tug-of-war with the ruling coalition — which it alleges came into power via rigged February 8 polls — and has held multiple protests in the federal capital.

In continuation of what PTI calls "a struggle", the incarcerated party founder, last week, called for "final" nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the judiciary-centric 26th Constitutional Amendment.