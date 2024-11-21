COAS Munir visits IDEAS 2024 defence exhibition at Karachi Expo Centre

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visits 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) at the Expo Centre in Karachi, November 20, 2024. — ISPR

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the ongoing 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) at the Expo Centre in Karachi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a statement issued by the military's media wing, the army chief lauded the active participation of defence manufacturers from the friendly nations.

During the visit, he observed an "impressive display of arms and equipment by both domestic and international exhibitors".

Meanwhile, COAS Munir also engaged in meaningful interactions with foreign military officials and defense delegates present at the event.

A total of 557 exhibitors are participating in the exhibition of which 333 are international exhibitors while 224 are domestic exhibitors.

Furthermore, defence manufacturers from 36 countries have set up stalls, with 17 of these nations participating for the first time.

Over 300 foreign delegates from 53 countries attended the event and showed full confidence in the exhibition and the defence industry of Pakistan.

A significant highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of the Shahpar-III, a state-of-the-art combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) Pakistan.

The Shahpar-III boasts advanced capabilities, including an operational ceiling of 35,000 feet and an endurance of over 24 hours. It is equipped to carry a wide range of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes.

IDEAS 2024 marks the 12th edition of Pakistan’s premier defence exhibition, which commenced on November 19 and will conclude on November 22.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Karachi, the army chief was warmly received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Corps Commander Karachi.