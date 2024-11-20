Days ahead of 'do-or-die' protest, Imran Khan given bail in new Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan smiles as he addresses a press conference in this undated image. — Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficial

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved the bail request filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the New Toshakhana case.



IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted Khan's bail plea against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each, which must be submitted by separate guarantors.

PTI founder is no longer wanted in any other case within Islamabad's jurisdiction following the latest development.

Meanwhile, the IHC ordered the ousted prime minister to appear before trial court following the bail.

“The bail can be cancelled if you [Imran] do not cooperate with the trial court,” it added.

Today's hearing

During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor voiced concerns over media narratives, claiming that reports had prematurely suggested the approval of bail.

Justice Aurangzeb advised the prosecutor to disregard media speculation, emphasising that the court's decisions would not be influenced by such narratives.

The judge remarked on certain claims made in the media, questioning their credibility. He also inquired about the valuation of a jewellery set, asking how its worth was determined.

Barrister Salman Safdar, representing the PTI founder, responded that the prosecution was responsible for clarifying this matter in court. He also highlighted discrepancies in the receipts, noting that the receipts in question were issued in the name of Bushra Bibi, not the PTI founder.

The defence argued that the prosecution's case relied on testimonies from key witnesses such as Sohaib Abbasi, who had been granted pardon and declared an approver in the case.

Barrister Safdar clarified that Abbasi alleged threats from the PTI founder but denied any direct interaction with either the PTI founder or his wife.

The court further asked whether customs officers involved in the valuation had mentioned any intimidation, to which the defence replied that no such claims had been made by these officials.

The FIA prosecutor argued that the Bulgari jewellery set was not deposited in the Toshakhana and alleged that its undervaluation caused financial harm to the state.

Justice Aurangzeb asked how the PTI founder benefited from the undervaluation, to which the prosecutor responded that his wife’s gain inherently benefited him as well.

Justice Aurangzeb dismissed this logic, questioning such assumptions. "My wife's things are not mine. I don't know what year are we living in."

Barrister Safdar defended his client by stating that all gifts were acquired under the Toshakhana policy of 2018, and the valuation was conducted according to the law.

He added that payments were made as per the policy, and no wrongdoing was evident. Justice Aurangzeb noted that the previous government had withheld Toshakhana details, despite inquiries from the court.

The prosecution highlighted the conduct of the accused during trial proceedings, alleging delay tactics.

The FIA prosecutor presented evidence that Abbasi had submitted an apology for undervaluing the set, which was accepted by the NAB chairman.

The defence, however, criticised the expedited manner in which the FIA had filed its challan, stating that essential aspects of the investigation were overlooked.

As the hearing progressed, the court observed that the Toshakhana case had faced significant delays, with over three years passing before its registration.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.