Punjab minister takes jibe at 'apolitical' Bushra Bibi over PTI protest

PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi (left) and Punjab government spokesperson Uzma Bukhari. — X@Tonyformanite/YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab/File

LAHORE: Taking a dig at Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Punjab government spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Tuesday said that the “apolitical woman” was calling the shots in the "do-or-die protest" slated for November 24.

She was referring to a leaked audio recording purportedly featuring the former first lady addressing party members in Peshawar.

The Punjab information minister said: “The apolitical woman delivers political speeches and clearly gives target [to her party’s leaders and lawmakers].”

According to reports, the former premier's wife, Bushra, instructed each PTI MNA and MPA to bring at least 10,000 and 5,000 workers respectively to Islamabad for the protest.

“The apolitical woman was not apolitical even when she was being called apolitical.”

Responding to a question, the Punjab minister said that the PTI’s march on Islamabad aimed at creating anarchy in the country.

Referring to expected clashes between the law enforcers and the PTI’s supporters, she said that it seems the former ruling party wanted to do politics on "dead bodies".

The Islamabad administration has already imposed Section 144 for two months ahead of the potential PTI’s protest in the federal capital. In addition to this, the Islamabad Police have sought the services of 9,000 personnel of Rangers and FC with full anti-riot kits since November 22.

Deployment of 5,000 additional personnel of the Pakistan Rangers and 4,000 of the FC has been sought by the Islamabad Police IG through a letter.

Imran last week gave a “final call” for a nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the 26th Amendment. He called on his supporters to march to the federal capital on the upcoming Sunday.

'No video, no ticket'

The audio of former first lady reportedly captures her conveying the PTI founder's message and directives to party workers in connection with the November 24 protest.

In the audio recorded during the meeting, the former first lady is heard underscoring the importance of bringing the general public to the protests, not just the party workers. She also asked the party's legislators to document the event by making videos of vehicles and participants taking part in the protest.

Imran's spouse also stressed the need for alternative arrangements of communication, keeping in view the potential disruptions, such as internet shutdowns during the upcoming protest movement, which the party termed a "do-or-die" step to get the incarcerated party founder released from Adiala Jail.

"The social media activists and YouTubers should share videos of the caravans in real-time," she reportedly said.

"If a worker is injured, the local MNAs and MPAs will take care of them. No one should get arrested, nor allow others to be detained," she is heard saying, urging the party's lawmakers to avoid being arrested and also prevent workers from being detained.

Highlighting the importance of documentation, she also instructed PTI legislators to record videos of their respective individual rallies before joining the main procession.

According to the audio, those who fail to send this video to the party will not be given a party ticket in the future.