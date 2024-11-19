Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses an event. — Facebook/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur/File

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to violence on the September 21 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) power show in the Punjab capital.

The police had registered a case against Gandapur at the Manawan Police Station in Lahore for breaking the windows of vehicles while travelling for the public gathering in Lahore's Kahna.

The development comes days before the PTI's party's planned protests across Pakistan on November 24 after Imran Khan called on his supporters to march to Islamabad.

The party has made four demands — revoke the 26th Constitutional Amendment, "restore" democracy and Constitution, return the public’s mandate, and release all "innocent political" prisoners.

On September 24, the Lahore police filed a fresh case against CM Gandapur under 13 provisions, including the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), for resorting to violence near Sialkot Interchange while en route to the provincial capital to attend the PTI jalsa.

The PTI held a rally in Lahore, which suddenly came to an end after the police raided the stage and turned off the microphone and lights which forced the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders to leave the site.

The police and district administration took action after the PTI rally ignored the 6pm deadline specified in the no-objection certificate (NOC) and continued their show.

CM Gandapur, who was leading a convoy from KP, failed to arrive at the venue by the time of the deadline’s expiry. However, he managed to reach the venue and briefly address the party workers and supporters.

His convoy reportedly includes rescue 1122 ambulances and heavy machinery to remove any hurdles on their way.

Later, videos emerged on social media showing the KP chief minister breaking the window of a truck with his rifle.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Manawa Police Station with Gandapur being charged under 13 provisions, including attempted murder.

The FIR stated that the chief executive was leading an armed mob at Sialkot Interchange, claiming that the mob attempted to set the vehicles on fire, parked at the toll plaza, on orders of the politician.

According to the FIR, an armed mob resisted police with an AK-47, while CM Gandapur, Shahid Khatak, and others moved ahead during the riot. Amid the rampage, two policemen also sustained injuries, the FIR added.