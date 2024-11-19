Nov 24 protest: Bushra Bibi's audio of directives to party members leaked

PTI founder Imran Khan's wife and former first lady Bushra Bibi can be seen in this image. — X@Tonyformanite/File

An audio recording allegedly featuring Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, addressing party members during a recent meeting in Peshawar has come to light.

In the nine-minute audio, she reportedly issues strategic instructions for the the November 24 protest, while emphasising mass mobilisation of general public and logistical preparations.

The audio was leaked just days before November 24 when the former ruling party plans a march to Islamabad to get Imran released from Adiala Jail. The PTI founder has been behind bars for over a year while facing multiple charges.

Imran last week gave a “final call” for a nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the 26th Amendment. He called on his supporters to march to the federal capital on the upcoming Sunday.

The audio reportedly captures her conveying the PTI founder's message and directives to party workers in connection with the November 24 protest.

In the audio recorded during the meeting, the former first lady is heard underscoring the importance of bringing the general public to the protests, not just the party workers. She also asked the party's legislators to document the event by making videos of vehicles and participants taking part in the protest.

Imran's spouse also stressed the need for alternative arrangements of communication, keeping in view the potential disruptions, such as internet shutdowns during the upcoming protest movement, which the party termed a "do-or-die" step to get the incarcerated party founder released from Adiala Jail.

"The social media activists and YouTubers should share videos of the caravans in real-time," she reportedly said.

The PTI founder's better half further advised the party's public representatives to ensure the safety of workers during the protest.

"If a worker is injured, the local MNAs and MPAs will take care of them. No one should get arrested, nor allow others to be detained," she is heard saying, urging the party's lawmakers to avoid being arrested and also prevent workers from being detained.

Highlighting the importance of documentation, she also instructed PTI legislators to record videos of their respective individual rallies before joining the main procession.

According to the audio, those who fail to send this video to the party will not be given a party ticket in the future.

Referring to the significance of the upcoming protest, the former first lady also highlighted that the November 24 protest is a test of loyalty to the PTI founder, expressing confidence that 500,000 people could come out on that day.

"Grouping at this critical time does not demonstrate loyalty to Khan," she added.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed the authenticity of the nine-minute audio, acknowledging that it was Bushra Bibi speaking at a recent party meeting in Peshawar.