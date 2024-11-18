Incoming Trump administration to revitalise Pakistan-US ties, hopes Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal addresses the event organised by the USAID in Islamabad on November 18, 2024. — PID

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal expressed hopes that the incoming United States administration led by President-elect Donald Trump will revitalise the Pakistan-US partnership by promoting mutual respect and constructive engagement between both countries.

He stated this while addressing an event organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Islamabad to mark the longstanding US infrastructure development support to Pakistan on Monday.

The minister emphasised that mutual respect and constructive engagement between both countries was the key to addressing shared challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

Earlier this month, Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States with 312 electoral votes, making an extraordinary comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House.

His opponent, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, had grabbed 226 electoral votes in the presidential election.

Trump will be sworn in at the presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol building in Washington DC on January 20, 2025.

Iqbal highlighted the importance of addressing global challenges such as climate change, energy sustainability and food security while discussing future cooperation between both countries.

The minister called for collaborative research in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and modern infrastructure to build a more resilient future.

He also stressed the need for engaging the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the United States to strengthen cultural, academic and economic ties between the two countries, APP quoted an official statement as saying.

"Pakistan, with its strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, is a natural partner for the United States in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration," Iqbal said.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to building a future of peace, prosperity and progress in collaboration with the US.

He said significant contributions of the United States to Pakistan's infrastructure projects reflected the enduring strategic importance of the bilateral relationship, and outlined a road map for future cooperation under the leadership of the new US president.

The minister highlighted the historical foundation of US-Pakistan relations, which began with defence cooperation and evolved into a robust development partnership.

He stressed the importance of fostering a new dimension of collaboration focused on education, infrastructure and economic development to address emerging global challenges.

In line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, Pakistan would establish friendly and cordial relations with all nations, particularly the United States, which always stood for justice and humanity.

Iqbal lauded the transformational impact of US-supported infrastructure projects in Pakistan, citing the iconic Mangla and Tarbela dams that continued to serve as lifelines for the agriculture and energy sectors.

He also mentioned US-funded initiatives in healthcare, education and transportation sectors, which significantly improved the quality of life for millions.

He viewed these projects as not only addressing Pakistan's immediate needs but also laying the foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

The minister also recalled the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, launched during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) government tenure of 2013-18, describing it as a 'critical initiative' to strengthen academic and research collaborations.

Iqbal acknowledged the Fulbright Scholarship program, the largest in the world for Pakistan, as a transformative opportunity that empowered thousands of Pakistanis to contribute meaningfully to national progress.

The senior leader of the ruling PML-N underscored the potential for expanding bilateral trade, which exceeded $6.5 billion in 2023, and called for enhanced market access and joint ventures in key sectors such as information technology, agriculture and manufacturing.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and USAID Mission Director Veeraya (Kate) Somvongsiri, who were also present at the event, highlighted the achievements of the US-Pakistan relationship over the past seven decades and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.