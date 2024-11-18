PTA extends deadline for unregistered VPNs to November 30

Representational image of a mobile phone screen showing a VPN in active mode. — Unsplash/File

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has extended the deadline for unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) until November 30, sources confirmed on Monday.

The extension follows rising concerns over the misuse of unauthorised VPNs for activities such as bypassing internet restrictions and accessing prohibited content.

PTA officials said that the additional time aimed to facilitate unregistered VPN users in meeting mandatory registration requirements.

A nationwide crackdown on unregistered VPNs is scheduled to commence on December 1.

A successful trial of VPN blocking has already been conducted, and a second trial is planned in the coming days to ensure readiness for the full-scale shutdown.

Unregistered VPNs are considered a significant security risk, as they can be exploited to access sensitive data and facilitate criminal activities, PTA officials stated.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on behalf of the Ministry of Interior, recently called for stricter measures against unauthorised VPNs, citing their misuse by terrorists and other illicit actors.

A letter from the ministry outlined the potential dangers posed by unregistered VPNs, including their role in concealing communications, facilitating financial transactions tied to terrorism, and accessing explicit or blasphemous content.

The letter emphasised that Pakistan ranks among the top countries for visiting such sites via VPNs, raising concerns over both national security and public morality.

The Interior Ministry also noted that terrorists increasingly exploit VPNs to obscure their communications and facilitate violent activities. To counter these threats, the government has called for immediate action to disable unauthorised VPNs and ensure all legitimate users are registered with the PTA.

The Ministry of Interior urged the PTA to block all illegal VPNs nationwide while allowing legitimate users to register their services by the November 30 deadline.

The PTA stated on Saturday that the authority has streamlined the VPN registration process for organisations and freelancers.

Entities such as software houses, call centres, banks, embassies and freelancers can now easily register their VPNs online through the PTA’s official website: www.pta.gov.pk.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) members can also avail this facility.

Registration involves completing an online form and providing basic details, including CNIC, company registration details and taxpayer status.

Freelancers must submit documentation, such as a letter or email, verifying their project or company association.

Additionally, applicants must provide the IP address for VPN connectivity. If a fixed IP address is required, it can be acquired from an Internet Service Provider (ISP).

The registration process is free, and approvals are typically granted within 8-10 hours of submission. To-date, more than 20,000 companies and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs through this process.

Any individual requiring a VPN for commercial purposes can apply under the ‘Freelancer’ category and needs to provide the required information, including supporting evidence from the employer.

The VPNs are widely used globally to bypass restricted content and safeguard user privacy.

Reports suggest that Pakistanis make up to 20 million daily attempts to access blocked explicit content using unregistered VPNs, despite government restrictions.