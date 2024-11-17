Holidays announced for educational institutes near Karachi's Karsaz, Sharea Faisal

Female students sudying in a school in Sindh. —Sindh School Education Department website/ File

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has announced the closure of educational institutions located near Karsaz and Sharea Faisal, for four days due to the 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (Ideas) 2024.

In a notification issued on Friday, the department said the schools and colleges located at Sharea Faisal and Habib Ibrahim Road will remain closed from November 19 (Tuesday) to 22 (Friday).

The department said that the decision to keep educational institutions closed was taken to maintain the flow of traffic during the exhibition, which will be held at the Karachi Expo Center from November 19 to 22.

A day earlier, Karachi Traffic Police issued a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the upcoming Ideas 2024.

During the exhibition, Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hassan Square to the Stadium will be closed from 7am to 7pm, said Deputy Inspector General Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Nawaz.

Meanwhile, the roads connecting University Road and Stadium Road to Expo Centre will remain closed from November 19-22. He added that small vehicles will be allowed on roads around the Expo Centre while heavy traffic will remain off-limits.

The DIG said that the roads connected to Expo will also remain closed from 7am to 7pm including Hassan Square Flyover to National Stadium Road.

The police also said the road leading from Dalmia Road Stadium Signal to Hassan Square from the right side will be closed, adding that the road coming from Nipa, University Road and passing from Expo's left will also be closed.

Ideas 2024

The international exhibition will feature a display of modern defence equipment and weapons systems manufactured by Pakistan and major global companies, showcasing innovations in defence and security technologies.

The exhibition will be organised by the Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Defence Production, aiming to promote Pakistan's defence industry internationally.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, defence exhibitors, high-level government authorities, diplomats, security analysts, traders, presidents of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, media representatives, and high-level policymakers.

Focusing on defence production and exports, IDEAS 2024 aligns with the priority sectors identified by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), providing a platform for international partners to showcase their capabilities, the state-run PTV reported.

In terms of international participation, 532 companies from 38 countries had exhibited their defence equipment in the IDEAS 2022.

The previous edition of the defence exhibition was attended by 350 delegates from 57 countries, as well as high-level delegations headed by defence ministers, defence secretaries and heads of armed forces.