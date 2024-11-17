London High Court declares Hasan Nawaz Sharif bankrupt

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hasan Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son, Hasan Nawaz Sharif, has been declared bankrupt by the London High Court in a tax and liability case filed by the UK government's tax and revenue department, according to court documents.

As per the official UK Gazette, which keeps the public record, Hasan, a resident of Flat 17 Avenfield House, 118 Park Lane, and the company director has been declared bankrupt in the High Court Of Justice in case No 694 of 2023; filed on 25 August 2023.

The bankruptcy order was issued on April 29, 2024, in a case brought by the creditors over non-payment.

The civil case was initiated by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department against Nawaz, who was represented by Kaur Maxwell.

According to UK laws, a bankruptcy order is part of the personal insolvency process. It is issued to an individual from the court, making them bankrupt. Bankruptcy orders are only published in the London Gazette when received from The Insolvency Service.

A bankrupt cannot act as a director or be involved in any way in the management of a company until discharged from bankruptcy unless he has obtained permission from the court to continue as a director. He continues to be a director of several companies in the UK.

Hasan Nawaz was not available to comment. A source close to him said his legal team is looking at the case and will be responding soon.