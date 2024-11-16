Punjab struggles as Lahore's air quality hits 'hazardous' levels

A man rides his bicycle along a street engulfed in smog in Lahore on November 14, 2024. — AFP

Punjab continues to struggle with a deepening smog crisis as various cities remain engulfed in grey smog, with Lahore and Multan topping the air pollution rankings on Saturday.

The region is grappling with its annual winter air pollution, exacerbated in recent years by a combination of cold air that traps dust and harmful emissions, low-grade diesel fumes, and smoke from illegal crop residue burning.

The situation has been worsening in recent months, with the capital city consistently reporting deteriorating air quality levels.

Air quality in Lahore was deemed "hazardous" as the AQI reached 766 around 9am, according to data by IQAir, with the concentration of deadly PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter in the air that causes most damage to health — around 87.4 times the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organisation.

— IQ Air

Meanwhile, Multan remained the most polluted city in the country, in terms of air quality, despite a decline in the AQI compared to the extremely high smog levels recorded during the past week.

The AQI in the southern Punjab city was 396 around 9am, which is well within the hazardous range.

Karachi, on the other hand, had the sixth worst air quality in the world, with an AQI of 188, which is deemed "unhealthy" by the Swiss group, IQ Air.

Traffic disruptions

The hazardous smog has severely impacted daily life, with poor visibility, disrupted traffic flow, and health concerns plaguing residents.

Dense fog has significantly reduced visibility, causing major arteries to close for traffic. M4 Motorway was blocked from Multan to Toba Tek Singh, while M5 Motorway was blocked from Multan to Sukkur.

The district administration has said all markets across the city will remain closed for two days this weekend — Saturday and Sunday.

Moreover, leaves of medical staff have been cancelled after health emergency was imposed in Lahore and Multan.

Major traffic disruptions were also reported from Kamalia, Orgarra, Gujrat, Kot Addu and surrounding areas, as drivers faced hazardous conditions due to extremely low visibility.

In an unfortunate incident, a man died after being hit by a trailer near Rojhan Miani Phatak area in Rajanpur, police said, blaming the accident on smog and low visibility.

With no immediate relief in sight, residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

In response to the worsening air quality, the provincial government has extended school closures in Lahore for another week to protect students from exposure to the dangerous air.

Local authorities have also declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan, the two cities that are most affected by the ongoing pollution crisis.

Hospitals in both cities are on high alert, with an increase in respiratory issues and other smog-related health problems.

Lahore has topped Swiss group IQAir readings as the world's most polluted city, for most of the week.

The province, home to more than half of Pakistan's 240 million people, last week closed all schools until November 17 in major cities enveloped by smog. Colleges and universities were also ordered shut down, moving to virtual classes.

The authorities have also banned construction, extended schools' closure for another week and shifting all educational institutions to online classes.

Meanwhile, entry to parks, zoos, playgrounds and other public spaces also remained restricted.

As the smog continues to smother the country, authorities are urging citizens to wear masks and limit outdoor activities.

Other parts of South Asia are also dealing with high levels of pollution and Punjab blames neighbouring India for contributing to its hazardous air quality.

New Delhi, the world's second most polluted capital, has banned non-essential construction, moved children to virtual classrooms and asked residents to avoid using coal and wood from Friday.