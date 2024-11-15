Princess Diana's friend offers Meghan Markle advice for her royal comeback

Meghan's brand, American Riviera Orchard, continues to face delays and trademark challenges

Meghan Markle is once again facing harsh criticism, this time from Tina Brown, the renowned biographer of Princess Diana. In her latest comments, Brown offers Meghan some advice on how she can "save face" amidst her ongoing rebranding struggles.

Tina Brown, a former editor of Vanity Fair and Tatler, has not been shy about her criticism of the Duchess of Sussex. She has previously stated that Meghan possesses “the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world.”

Now, as Meghan's brand, American Riviera Orchard, continues to face delays and trademark challenges, Brown suggests that Meghan should seize any opportunity to return to royal duties if it arises.

Writing on her substack blog, Fresh Hell, Brown envisions a scenario where the departure of King Charles’ private secretary could lead to a more amicable negotiation for Prince Harry to regain royal duties and security protection. This could also provide a much-needed "face-saver" for Meghan, who might realize that the less demanding life of second-tier royalty is preferable to her continuous struggle with rebranding.

In her more recent comments on The Ankler podcast, Brown criticised Meghan sharply, calling her ideas "total crap" and remarking that she has consistently made poor judgments.

However, Brown did express admiration for Prince Harry, describing him as "the most talented member of the royal family" in terms of performing his duties, though she labeled him "a very impetuous man" and acknowledged that many in the Palace had anticipated his departure.

Brown also claims that Meghan struggled to adapt to her royal role after her first tour of Australia, where she reportedly disliked every moment.

She notes that Meghan found the royal engagements “old-fashioned” and was more interested in spotlighting causes she cared about. According to Brown, Meghan concluded that the monarchy needed her more than she needed them, hoping to achieve the Hollywood “leading-lady status” she desired.

Despite these critical views, several of Meghan's former staff members have spoken out in her defense, with her former bodyguard Steve Davies praising her as a “good person” with a “big heart.”

He shared that Meghan had been unfairly labeled as difficult to work with and that he had witnessed her genuine efforts to engage with people from all walks of life. He also said Meghan taught him the importance of respect, noting, “give respect to get respect,” and expressed sympathy for her during her early days in the Royal Family.