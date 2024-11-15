Court acquits Rashid in Zardari remarks case

A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Friday cleared former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of charges related to his allegations against President Asif Ali Zardari of conspiring to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.
Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood delivered the reserved verdict, ruling in favor of Rashid's acquittal.
Speaking to the press outside the court, Rashid expressed his gratitude for the decision. "With Allah’s help, I have been acquitted today, but there are still 14 terrorism cases pending against me," he said.
The case was filed against Rashid in 2023 at Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station, which included charges of conspiracy and incitement.
Yesterday, a district and sessions court in the federal capital had reserved its decision on his acquittal application.
The current rulers have served their purpose, he claimed, adding now, they’re the ones facing criticism and even public hostility.
The former federal minister further remarked that both major parties — the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — have become symbols of public disdain.
He added: “I wasn't even present at the scene when the alleged incident happened, yet terrorism cases have been filed against me in places like Mach, Lasbela, and Murree — places I have never even visited."
Rashid also commented on the economic situation, saying that farmers are not receiving fair prices for wheat, and described the current government as operating under IMF pressure.
