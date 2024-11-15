Lahore leads pollution rankings as Karachi climbs to 4th globally

A fisherman is silhouetted as he rows a boat amid smog and air pollution on a morning in Karachi, Pakistan, November 14, 2024. — Reuters

As the country battles with toxic smog, Karachi's air quality dropped to a "very unhealthy" level on the global air pollution charts, ranking as fourth most polluted city in the world, while Punjab capital Lahore maintained its position on the top.

The air quality in cities across Pakistan remains poor as a result of drop in temperatures which traps the pollutants close to the ground.

As per the Swiss group's live air quality monitor, the (PM2.5) pollutants — the fine particulate matter in Karachi's air that causes the most damage to health — was 25.8 times higher than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) annual air quality guideline value around 9am.

— IQ Air

Meanwhile, the AQI in Lahore was recorded at 732, with the level of PM2.5 pollutants 88.4 times higher than the WHO's guideline values.

However, Multan had the worst air quality in Pakistan with an AQI as hazardous as 810. Here the level of PM2.5 pollutants was 96.2 times higher than the WHO's guideline values.

— IQ Air

With thick smog enveloping the megapolis, visibility in various areas of Lahore and surroundings dropped to zero, leading to closure of M-2 motorway from Islamabad to Lahore, M-3 motorway from Lahore to Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The road closures included M-4 motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Multan and from Multan to Toba Tek Singh. Moreover, the M-5 motorway was also blocked from Multan to Jalalpur and Multan to Sukkur as the smog-laded air floated towards Sindh after plaguing Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As Punjab continues to battle smog crisis, more cities remained enveloped by toxic air.

In Faisalabad, where the AQI reached 497 at some point this morning, residents complained of eye irritation and breathing difficulties due to the severity of the smog.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala reported a road accident due to low visibility, when a bus crashed into a stationary truck near Majoo Chak on the highway.

According to rescue officials, seven people, including three children, were injured.

The relentless smog crisis, caused by a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and crop burning, has affected the health and livelihood of millions across Punjab, prompting urgent calls for the government to take immediate action to reduce pollution and safeguard the well-being of its people.

The provincial authorities have blamed its toxic air this year on pollution wafting in from India, where northern parts have also been battling hazardous air, and has said it will take the issue up with the neighbouring country through its foreign ministry.

Several parts of South Asia are engulfed by a toxic haze each winter as cold air traps dust, emissions and smoke from farm fires.