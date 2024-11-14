CAOP urges Karachi airport authorities to ease curbs

Police carrying a snap checking drive on Shahrah-e-Faisal road near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on November 13, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Officers Association of Pakistan (CAOP) has called on the Karachi airport's management to reconsider the new security measures they recently implemented and suggested using modern technology instead to improve security.

Authorities at the airport have asked the visitors to bring a ticket copy and their national identity card while a specified number of people may enter the airport premises to receive or see off a passenger.

The development took place in the wake of a horrific attack on a Chinese convoy that killed at least two Chinese nationals and injured numerous others in the area near the airport.

Following which, the authorities have also blocked a road that leads to the airport and established checkpoints on other routes.

Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. — Facebook/Jinnah International Airport/File

The road from Model Colony to Jinnah Terminal has been blocked, while checkpoints have been set up on routes from Pehlwan Goth and Star Gate, adding to the challenges for commuters already dealing with severe traffic congestion.

In his letter to the Pakistan Airport Authority's Director Vigilance, CAOP Chairman Zarin Gul Durrani said that while he fully supports strengthening airport security, he believes that these measures may unintentionally complicate the experience for passengers and their accompanying family and friends.

Security protocols, he said, should primarily focus on passenger safety without imposing unnecessary restrictions.

"The current approach, which places additional requirements on those coming to receive or send off passengers, may not directly contribute to enhancing security but instead add inconvenience to regular visitors."

It, Zaman said, would be beneficial to focus security efforts more narrowly, ensuring that they target individuals who may pose an actual risk to airport security.

He recommended exploring advanced security technologies, such as CCTV surveillance, biometric scanners, and AI-based threat detection systems to beef up security "without imposing extra constraints on passengers and their families".

The CAOP chief said the modern tools could significantly enhance the airport security while keeping the process seamless for passengers and their greeters.

He also stressed on security staff’s high-level training for proper handling of potential threats.

"Additionally, training security personnel to handle and respond to potential threats effectively is crucial. Empowering the security staff with advanced training will help ensure they are fully prepared for any unforeseen situations, further bolstering passenger safety," he maintained.