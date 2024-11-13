Security force kill high-value target among 4 terrorists in Kech IBO

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters

Security forces neutralised four terrorists, including a “high-value target”, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kech district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces, on the night between November 12-13, conducted an IBO in the general area Balgatar of Kech District on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and the terrorists, as a result of which “four terrorists including the HVT, terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru” were killed.

“He was a focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for the so-called Majeed Brigade in district Kech and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.”

The ISPR further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, said the military’s media wing.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.