PESHAWAR: Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Tuesday said police have arrested a key facilitator of terrorists, involved in the suicide attack that killed at least 86 police officials in Peshawar last year.

The explosion had occurred in the central hall of the mosque in Police Lines area of Peshawar in January 2023, causing the roof to come crashing down upon those who were offering Zuhr prayers at the time.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayer when he exploded himself. Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin, Imam of the mosque, was also martyred in the blast, police had said.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had taken responsibility for the attack.

Addressing the presser, Gandapur said the policeman, identified as Mohammad Wali, was arrested few days ago from Jamil Chowk and two suicide jackets were recovered from his possession.

“It was revealed during the investigation that the suspect belonged to the police department,” he said.

IG Gandapur stated that the suspect contacted the terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) in 2021 and travelled to Afghanistan in February of that year. There, the suspect met with JuA terrorists, including Mohammad Khurasani.

The suspect was later arrested by Afghan forces, but a JuA member named Junaid arranged his release. According to the IG, the suspect maintained contact with other terrorists, providing them with a map of the Police Lines. He also informed them about the suicide blast after it occurred.

"He did all this in exchange for Rs 0.2 million, received via hawala-hundi at Chowk Yadgar," the IG added. The official further noted that Wali had targeted a priest in 2022 and was involved in the Warsak Road bomb blast as well.

During the press conference, a video was played showing the suspect confessing to his crimes.

In his statement, Wali said he joined the police department on December 31, 2019. He claimed he first contacted JuA's Junaid on social media in 2021, where Junaid influenced him and encouraged his involvement.

"I personally expressed my intent to join Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, support it, and work for it," Wali said, adding that he travelled to Afghanistan to join the terrorist organisation.

Following the Police Lines incident, Wali mentioned he was then posted to the BRT.