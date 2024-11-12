Jennifer Lopez enjoys quality time with daughter Emme at 'Wicked' premiere

Jennifer Lopez had a special companion at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked – her 16-year-old daughter, Emme.

Although the singer walked the red carpet solo on November 9, she revealed on Instagram that Emme joined her for the star-studded musical event.

The Atlas star posted a beaming selfie with Emme, who wore a multicolored top and dark pants.

The photo was set to an instrumental version of Defying Gravity from the musical, with emojis representing the characters Elphaba and Glinda. Lopez captioned it, "Wicked!! We loved it."

She stunned on the red carpet in a sparkling Zuhair Murad Couture gown, while Emme matched with a gold-collared shirt. In another post, Lopez shared a video of her walking the carpet, tagging the film's stars and original Broadway actresses Kirsten Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

This heartwarming mother-daughter outing comes after the Marry Me alum expressed her excitement to spend quality time with loved ones during the holiday season.

"It was a pretty intense year for me, and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast," Lopez told People magazine.

"The holidays are such a special time for us, and they've always been since I was a little girl," she continued. "I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories."

For Lopez, the holidays are a chance to "slow down" and "enjoy" being together.

"We don't get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody's doing and how life is. It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it," she said.

Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, hits theaters in two parts: Wicked: Part One on November 22 and Part Two in November 2025.