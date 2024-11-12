NA committee chair, Islamabad IG engage in heated argument

A combination of images shows Islamabad Inspector General Nasir Rizvi (left) and National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Khurram Nawaz. — APP/Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior meeting grew heated on Monday as Committee Chairman Khurram Nawaz and Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Nasir Rizvi clashed in a tense verbal exchange, Geo News reported.

During his briefing, IG Rizvi highlighted security challenges in the capital, reporting that 31 police officers were injured and one martyred in various incidents in October alone.

Over the past 11 months, the Islamabad police have managed security for 348 VVIP movements.

IG Rizvi further shared crime data, revealing that from January to November 7, 2024, Islamabad recorded 2,773 street crimes, 3,897 robbery and carjacking reports on the emergency helpline, and 1,593 robbery cases.

He also highlighted the city's surveillance capabilities with 3,352 AI cameras and 568 fibre-optic cameras monitoring activity.

The exchange became tense when Chairman Nawaz criticised the authorities' leniency as he claimed that dacoits only get two to four months in jail and added that the public avoids testifying against criminals.

At one point, Nawaz, a lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), interrupted IG Rizvi, who responded by questioning whether he should refrain from answering questions.

The chairman then questioned the IG's perceived attitude, asserting, "IG sahib, Islamabad police stations feel unsafe even to enter."

In response, IG Rizvi asked if this was an official observation, which Nawaz affirmed. The exchange escalated further with committee member Syed Hamid Raza admonishing IG Rizvi's tone.

PPP Standing Committee Member Abdul Qadir Patel said that how many accused have you been successful in getting punished?

Chairman Nawaz even remarked that if the IG wasn't in uniform, he would have been removed from the meeting, as even ministers and secretaries do not speak in such a manner.

IG Rizvi later clarified that he intended no disrespect, affirming his respect for the committee. The committee's meeting was subsequently adjourned until Tuesday.