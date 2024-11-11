Pakistan, Australia reiterate commitment to boost defence ties

Australian Lt Gen Simon Stuart (left) meets Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir at GHQ in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2024. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Australian Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir as both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defence and security.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two personalities engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment.

During the meeting, COAS Munir emphasised Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defence and security, recognising the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace, the ISPR further said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the chief of the Australian Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honour Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honour to him.

Earlier in August this year, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces General Li Qiaoming expressed admiration for Pakistan’s concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism during his meeting with COAS Munir at the General Headquarter in Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir meets Commander of the People's Liberation Army Ground Forces General Li Qiaoming at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on August 26, 2024. — ISPR

The Chinese commander also acknowledged the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan army during the meeting.

“The meeting afforded an opportunity for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and measures to further augment bilateral defence cooperation,” the military’s media wing had said.