Kim Kardashian appears in good spirits while filming 'All’s Fair': Photos

Kim Kardashian's first look from the set of upcoming show, 'All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian recently appeared in good spirits while filming her upcoming show, All’s Fair.

In the photos from set shared via DailyMail.com, the SKIMS founder could be seen working with her co-star Glenn Close.

Kim, who plays a role of a divorce lawyer in the show, donned a light grey pantsuit with dark pinstripes and double-breasted jacket.

The reality star also looked stylish as she wrapped a long white scarf around her neck and her locks were parted down the middle and set in a low ponytail.

Interestingly, Glenn wore a monochrome ivory outfit and her blonde bob haircut was parted on the side.

It seemed that Kim drove a silver Ferrari before meeting Glenn while filming the scene for the show. Later, the reality star and Glenn were seen sharing an embrace as they were surrounded by the crew.

The forthcoming show is reportedly inspired by Hollywood divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who represented Kim when her marriages to Kris Humphries and Kanye West ended.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim is not only starring in the show but she is also an executive producer along with Ryan Murphy and mother Kris Jenner.

Besides Kim and Glenn, other celebs, who are part of the Hulu series, included Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash.

Meanwhile, Halle Berry was previously selected for the show, but she had to quit the project because of a scheduling conflict.