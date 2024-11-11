Sarah Paulson gushes over Kim Kardashian’s acting skills in ‘All’s Fair’

Sarah Paulson praises All’s Fair co-star Kim Kardashian

Sarah Paulson is nothing but praise for her All’s Fair co-star Kim Kardashian.

“It’s wonderful. She’s incredibly present,” Paulson gushed to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday.

“She’s fun, she’s game, she’s alive to the moment, she’s great.”

All’s Fair, the new Hulu drama series by Ryan Murphy, also stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Ed O’Neill along with Paulson and Kardashian.

While specific plot and character details remain under wraps, it has been reported that the show will centre on Kim Kardashian in the role of an L.A. divorce lawyer, working in an all-female law firm led by a character portrayed by Glenn Close.

“She’s the person I just wanna ask about all things having to do with fashion and beauty, and she gives me all the answers to every question I could possibly have,” Paulson said of Kardashian.

She also remembered their first day of filming and getting a basket filled with Skims products as a welcome gift.

Skims is the shapewear brand co-founded by Kardashian.

“Lots of Skims,” Paulson recalled of her dressing room. “Different Skims items. It’s not just undergarments. It was robes and slippers and blankets.”