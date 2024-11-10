Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti inquiring health of injured person in railway station blast at Civil Hospital, Quetta, November 10, 2024. — PID

QUETTA: Following the devastating terrorist attack at Quetta railway station that claimed the lives of 27 people, the federal and Balochistan governments on Sunday decided to take "decisive steps" to crush terrorists with full force.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in Balochistan here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and other senior officials.

A suicide bombing that ripped through Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning claimed 27 lives, including security personnel and the suicide bomber, and left 62 others injured. The blast struck when a large number of passengers were on the platform to board the Jaffar Express.

According to the initial report by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the suicide bomber detonated 8-10 kilograms of explosives on the platform crowded with passengers.

Police officers collect evidence amid the debris after a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta, November 9, 2024. — Reuters

The deadly attack drew condemnations from Pakistani leadership and world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Malaysian premier, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During today’s meeting, the interior minister reviewed the post-blast situation and discussed the measures taken to maintain peace, public security, and the protection of property in Balochistan.

Both leaders paid homage to the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of their ranks.

Expressing complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs, they stated, “The war against terrorism is the war of every Pakistani, and the defeat of our enemies in this war is the first and last option.”

The preliminary report of the suicide blast at Quetta railway station was also presented in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting decided to take decisive steps with "full force to crush the terrorists and expand intelligence-based operations to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements."

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (Left) and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti chairs a meeting in Quetta following devastating terrorist attack at Quetta railway station, November 10, 2024. — APP

Addressing the meeting, Naqvi said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the Balochistan government to fight against terrorism. He also announced that provide resources to Balochistan on a priority basis.

He said that measures would be taken to provide training and strengthen the professional capabilities of police, counter-terrorism department (CTD), Levies and other forces of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed the government’s resolve to defeat enemies who want to weaken Pakistan by furthering their nefarious designs.

Bugti said that further efforts were being made to ensure law and order and reiterated that a handful of elements are involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan, which would be rooted out in every way.

Surge in terror attacks

As per a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities due to terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence.

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan, marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.