Security forces nuetralise six terrorists in North Waziristan operation

Pakistan Army troops patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in district North Waziristan, killing at least six terrorists and injuring six others, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out on Saturday on reports about presence of terrorists in Spinwam area.

"During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij's location, as a result of which, six khwarij were sent to hell, while six khwarij got injured," the statement read.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

"Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," it maintained.

Pakistan continues to battle with militancy as terrorist activities grow across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the Taliban takeover of bordering Afghanistan.

The latest incident of terrorism came on Saturday, when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a railway station in Quetta, killing at least 27 people and injuring over 60 others.

As per a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence.

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.