Quetta railway station blast kills 4, injures 20

People stand near an ambulance at the Quetta railway station, on November 9, 2024. — Reporter

A bomb explosion near Quetta's railway station killed at least four people and injured 20 others, sources informed Geo News on Saturday.

Early reports suggest that the explosion occurred at the railway station’s booking office shortly before the train reached the platform. With the station typically crowded, the risk of substantial casualties is high.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the blast site, while an emergency was declared at Quetta's Civil Hospital, with extra doctors and support staff summoned to assist.

The Jaffer Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9am, according to railway officials. The officials said that the train had not yet arrived at the platform when the explosion took place.

Officials informed Geo News that with several of the injured in critical condition, the death toll from the blast may rise.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.