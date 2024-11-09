ISLAMABAD: Paying homage to Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani commemorated the 147th birth anniversary of the national poet.

PM Shehbaz said Iqbal's ideas and thinking sparked the desire for a separate homeland for the subcontinent’s Muslims, which ultimately resulted in the establishment of Pakistan.

He said the teachings of Dr Iqbal on self-reliance, self-awareness and unity remained a source of inspiration for us to strive for progress and prosperity as a nation.

The premier urged the youth to rise above mediocrity and achieve greatness through unwavering faith and hard work.

He also expressed commitment to imbibing the vision of Allama Iqbal of building a nation that reflected his ideals of justice, equality, and excellence.

In a separate message, Acting President Gillani said Allama Iqbal's work united the Muslims of the subcontinent and his thoughts and speeches motivated them to wage a struggle to achieve a separate country for them.

"The message of Dr Iqbal emphasised Islamic values, advocating for spiritual and cultural revival, which has shaped Pakistan's identity while his vision continues to resonate with youth, guiding and educating them to uphold Pakistan's values and strive for progress," he maintained.

The 147th birth anniversary of national poet Iqbal is being observed countrywide with national fervour.

The changing of the guard ceremony took place in the morning, with Pakistan Navy Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood as the event’s chief guest.

A contingent of Pakistan Navy took over the duties of the guard of honour at the Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore.

After deployment of guards, wreaths were laid at the national poet's tomb by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pakistan Navy officers, sailors and Navy civilians.

The philosopher poet also known as the Poet of the East, Muhammad Iqbal, was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Iqbal's address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve Pakistan.

Special programmes in remembrance of him are aired on radio and TV channels to highlight poetry and thoughts of Iqbal on this day. It is being observed as a national public holiday today.