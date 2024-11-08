Govt sets up first-ever 'Cascade' centre to facilitate foreign nationals

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (fourth from right) inaugurates “Cascade” service centre in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave on November 8, 2024. — APP

For the first time in the country's history, the government has established state-of-the-art “Cascade” service centre in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave to provide a range of essential services to the diplomatic community and foreign nationals under one roof.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the service centre during a ceremony at the Diplomatic Enclave in the federal capital.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the interior minister said that the Cascade service centre will offer over a dozen services for foreign nationals and diplomats, eliminating the need for them to navigate multiple offices across the capital. Among the services available are the issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates, police verification, reporting of missing persons, and tenant registration. These services are expected to significantly ease administrative processes for diplomats and international visitors, providing them with faster, centralized access to essential resources.

Furthermore, the centre will also facilitate foreign citizens by offering additional services like registration for foreigners, domestic staff, and volunteers, vehicle verification, and access to copies of first information reports (FIRs).

Interior Minister Naqvi emphasised that these services are intended to streamline processes and improve the overall experience for foreign nationals residing in or visiting Islamabad.

“This service centre is a reflection of our commitment to creating a secure, welcoming environment for diplomats and international visitors,” Naqvi added.

He added that the initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to prioritise the comfort and security of foreign representatives.

The minister also shared that over 1,500 police and FC personnel, along with 20 dedicated police vehicles, are stationed at the Diplomatic Enclave to ensure the highest standards of security.

In his address, Naqvi stated, “Beautifying the Diplomatic Enclave and the entire capital is part of our mission, as we look to project Islamabad as a modern, secure, and visitor-friendly capital.”

The new service centre aims not only to provide essential services but also to foster closer coordination and cooperation between law enforcement and diplomats.

Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) provided a detailed briefing on the range of services available to foreign nationals at the centre, further highlighting the effort to ensure ease of access to these resources.

Following the inauguration, the minister, accompanied by a delegation of diplomats, visited the various service counters at the Cascade centre.

He expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure, expressing confidence that the centre would serve as a model of efficiency and service delivery.