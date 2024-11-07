Duchess of Gloucester represents Queen Camilla at Armistice Day event

The Duchess of Gloucester stepped in for Queen Camilla today, representing the monarch at the annual Field of Remembrance ceremony at Westminster Abbey.



The Queen, who has attended the event for the past four years, had to cancel her appearance this year after being advised by doctors to rest and recover from a chest infection.

Birgitte, dressed in a chic brown structured coat, black hat, gloves, and boots, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a Remembrance cross at the service.

The Field of Remembrance, held annually since 1928 and organized by the Poppy Factory, honors those who gave their lives in service to the Armed Forces.

Queen Camilla’s absence was deeply felt, but the Duchess of Gloucester’s dignified presence ensured the ceremony went ahead as planned ahead of Armistice Day this Monday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that she had to miss this week’s major engagements, including the opening of the Field of Remembrance and a reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, due to a chest infection.

This comes shortly after her return from a long-haul tour to Australia and Samoa, followed by a relaxing spa break in India.

While she has been advised to rest and recover, the Palace reassured the public with an update on Wednesday, revealing that her recovery is progressing well.

It was announced that the Queen is expected to join King Charles for the glitzy global premiere of Gladiator II next week.

Camilla's upcoming engagements, which include attending a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House on Tuesday, have sparked hopes she will be well enough to participate in this weekend’s Remembrance events.

She is currently resting at her Wiltshire home, Ray Mill, is hopeful she will be well enough to attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

She also plans to join the national Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.