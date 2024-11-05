Hajj 2025: How much will the holy pilgrimage cost next year?

An aerial view shows Mecca's Grand Mosque with the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in the center on June 17, 2024, during the annual hajj pilgrimage. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved the Hajj Policy 2025, fixing quota of pilgrims from Pakistan at 179,210 for next year.

As per the policy, the Hajj quota will be split evenly between government and private schemes and those under 12 years of age will not be allowed to travel for the holy pilgrimage, according to a PM Office's statement.

Sources told Geo News that cost of the government scheme will vary between Rs1,065,000 to Rs1,075,000 per pilgrim.

They added that a schedule would be unveiled for Hajj applications following the cabinet's nod and requests would be summoned from banks by November 25.

The cabinet will send the approved draft of the Hajj Policy 2025 to the Ministry of Religious Affairs for its formal announcement.

The meeting was told that selection under the government scheme will be made through a computerised balloting.

Under the new policy, 1,000 seats would be allocated for hardship cases and 300 for labourers and low-income employees registered under the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) or Workers Welfare Fund.

Road to Makkah facility would be available at Islamabad and Karachi international airports.

The Hajj group organisers would sign a service provider agreement with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which would be strictly monitored.

It was told that a new portfolio of Nazim (administrator) had been introduced to facilitate the pilgrims. One Nazim will be appointed for each group of 100 pilgrims, who would be selected from among the welfare staff.

Under the policy, the compensation for the heirs of the deceased has been increased from Rs1 million to Rs2 million while the injured ones would be given Rs1 million.

The cabinet members were told that a special Hajj Management App has been developed to facilitate the pilgrims and arrangements have been made for their training.

The federal cabinet called for preference for the intended pilgrims who could not succeed during last year’s balloting. The meeting also stressed the need for taking all-out measures for the facilitation of the pilgrims.



— With additional input from APP